Georgian Imedi TV apologizes for anti-Armenian captions of photos

The Georgian Imedi TV has apologized for anti-Armenian captions on photos during the “Chronicle” program aired on Wednesday.

During the program dedicated to the ban on the export of Armenian dairy product matsun through Georgia the TV showed pictures of the product with the containers marked with the words “Karabakh is Azerbaijan” and “Dolma is also Azerbaijani.”

Imedi says it was a technical issue, and the photo displayed during the program does not match the original one. The TV station said in a statement it “regrets and apologizes for the mistake,” noting that the episode will be removed from all social media platforms.

The Armenian Embassy in Georgia contacted Imedi TV immediately after the program was aired and requested clarification.