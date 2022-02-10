Covid: Charles met Queen two days before testing positive

TopWorld

The Prince of Wales, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, met the Queen two days ago in Windsor, the BBC reports.

They say the monarch is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus.

Prince Charles tested positive on Thursday morning – it is the second time he has contracted the virus.

The previous evening, he and the Duchess of Cornwall met Chancellor Rishi Sunak and others at a reception in the British Museum.

Camilla has tested negative for coronavirus, Clarence House said.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether the Queen has tested positive or negative, citing medical privacy.

