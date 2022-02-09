SpaceX loses 40 satellites to geomagnetic storm a day after launch

SpaceX has lost dozens of satellites after they were hit by a geomagnetic storm a day after launch, causing them to fall from orbit and burn up, the BBC reports.

Such solar “storms” are caused by powerful explosions on the sun’s surface, which spit out plasma and magnetic fields that can hit the Earth.

The company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, said up to 40 of 49 satellites from last week’s launch were hit.

They had been due to join its Starlink satellite internet project.

Starlink is Mr Musk’s bid to provide high-speed internet using thousands of orbiting satellites.

The latest 49 satellites were deployed about 210km above the Earth’s surface. SpaceX said “each satellite achieved controlled flight” after being sent up on 3 February.

However, a day later, the geomagnetic storm hit the Earth. It is the same kind of mechanism that creates aurorae like the Northern Lights, but it can have dangerous effects too.

This storm warmed up the atmosphere and made it much more dense than expected.