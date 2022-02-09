Mr. and Mrs. Stambolian donate $2 million for establishing Armenian middle school in Orange County

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, H.G. Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Prelate, welcomed Mr. and Mrs. Aris and Angela Stambolian at the Western Prelacy. The couple expressed their unwavering support for the Western Prelacy in general and the parish of Forty Martyrs Church in Orange County in particular, and donated two million ($2,000,000) dollars for the purpose of establishing a middle school at the Ari Guiragos Minassian Elementary School in Orange County, in memory of their parents Voskan and Elize Stambolian.

On this occasion, the Prelate praised the couple’s noble act, which is an immense gesture that contributes to the preservation of the Armenian nation. Also, through the broadening implementation of services and educational programs through our schools, the mission of the Western Prelacy will be even more expanded and meaningful in the lives of our faithful.

“Joy to us all! On the occasion of the ‘Year of the Diaspora,’ the Prelacy is marking a new milestone in Orange County. We believe that, next to the church, the Armenian school has a unique role in our lives as one of the important pillars of the existence of the Armenian people,” stated the Prelate.

Executive Council Tivan members Mr. Vahe Hovaguimian, Chair, Mr. Meher Der Ohanessian, Vice-Chair, Mr. George Chorbajian, Secretary and liaison to the Board of Regents, Dr. Kaloust Agopian, Treasurer, and Sarkis Ourfalian, Esq, Chairman of the Board of Regents, along with Rev. Fr. Karekin Bedourian, Pastor of the Forty Martyrs Church and member of the Board of Regents, Mr. Mano Dishoyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mrs. Ani Shahinian Sarkisian, Principal of Ari Guiragos Minassian Elementary School, and Mr. Ara Malakian, member of the School’s Education Committee were present during the meeting.