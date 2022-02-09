Covid isolation law could be scrapped in England this month

Boris Johnson has said he plans to end all remaining Covid restrictions in England – including the legal rule to self-isolate – as early as this month, the BBC reports.

Under the current rules, anyone who tests positive must self-isolate for at least five days.

The current restrictions are due to expire on 24 March.

But Mr Johnson told MPs he expected the last domestic rules would end early “provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue”.

He said he intended to return after parliamentary recess – which is from 21 February – to outline the government’s strategy for living with Covid.

At the start of Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”