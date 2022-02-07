Macron says a deal to avoid war in Ukraine is within reach

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he thinks a deal to avoid war in Ukraine is possible and that it is legitimate for Russia to raise its own security concerns, the BBC reports.

Before talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, he called for a “new balance” to protect European states and appease Russia.

He restated that the sovereignty of Ukraine was not up for discussion.

Mr Macron told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that Russia’s objective was “not Ukraine, but a clarification of the rules… with Nato and the EU”.

He said he hoped his dialogue with the Russian president would be enough to prevent military conflict, and that he believed Mr Putin would be open to discussing wider issues.

Mr Macron, who also spoke with US President Joe Biden on Sunday, cautioned against expecting Moscow to take unilateral measures to de-escalate the situation and said Russia had the right to raise its own concerns.

But he said setting up dialogue with Russia could not “pass through the weakening of any European state”.

“We must protect our European brothers by proposing a new balance capable of preserving their sovereignty and peace,” he said.

“This must be done while respecting Russia and understanding the contemporary traumas of this great people and great nation.”

The trip to Moscow and then to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv the following day is being co-ordinated with German and American allies.