Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC over Holocaust remarks

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from a US talk show after saying the Holocaust involved “two groups of white people,” the BBC reports.

ABC News said Goldberg would be off-air for two weeks after her “wrong and hurtful comments”.

The actress and TV personality said on ABC’s The View that the Nazi genocide of the Jews was “not about race”.

She apologised but then caused further offence while attempting to explain her remarks on a late-night show.

In a note to staff on Tuesday night, ABC News president Kim Godwin wrote: “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.

“The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”