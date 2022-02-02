Vahagn Khachaturyan officially nominated for President of Armenia

Vahagn Khachaturyan has been officially nominated for President of Armenia, Press Service of the National Assembly informs.

“Guided by Part 3 of Article 125 of the Constitution and Parts 2 and 4-5 of Article 139 of the Constitutional Law on Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, at least a quarter of the total number of deputies nominated Vahagn Garnik Khachaturyan as a presidential candidate,” the Parliament said.

Born in 1959 in the city of Sisian, Vahagn Khachaturyan graduated from the Yerevan Institute of National Economy.

He served as Mayor of Yerevan between 1992 and 1996. From 1996 to 1998 he was an Adviser to the President of the Republic of Armenia.

He has worked as Minister of High-Tech Industry since August 4, 2021.