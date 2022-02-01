Alen Simonyan meets with President’s staff

According to the Constitution, the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, who assumed the powers of the President of the Republic, met with the President’s Office today at the Presidential Palace.

Alen Simonyan attached importance to the continuous normal course of the Presidential Institute, expecting that until the election of a new President of the Republic, the President’s Office will continue to fulfill its duties responsibly.

After the meeting, Alen Simonyan toured the presidential residence, got acquainted with the activities of the staff.