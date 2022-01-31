Armenia, UAE sign MoU

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Investment Support Center of Armenia and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce on January 30 within the framework of the the Armenian National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.



The document was signed by Aram Vardanyan, Director of Investments at the Investment Support Center, on behalf of Armenia, and Muhammad al-Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on behalf of the UAE.

Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan was also present at the signing ceremony.



The memorandum will become a cornerstone in the trade relations between Armenia and Abu Dhabi, will contribute to the strengthening of existing ties and create new opportunities for cooperation for both sides.



It will bring the economies of the two countries closer and will become the basis for new joint projects.



A roadmap for expanding cooperation will be created in the near future.