North Korea tests biggest missile since 2017

North Korea has conducted what is thought to be its biggest missile launch since 2017, the BBC reports.

The weapon was apparently an intermediate range missile which reached an altitude of 2,000km before coming down in the Sea of Japan.

Japan, South Korea and the US have all condemned the launch, the seventh test this month.

The UN prohibits North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests, and has imposed strict sanctions.

But the East Asian state regularly defies the ban, and leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster his country’s defenses.

South Korea reported that the launch took place at 07:52 local time on Sunday (22:52 GMT) off North Korea’s east coast.

Japanese and South Korean officials estimated that the missile reached an altitude of 2,000km and flew for 30 minutes to a distance of 800km.