Twelve Armenian brands to participate in Athens fashion trade show

For the first time 12 Armenian brands (designers and textile companies) will participate in Athens fashion trade show from January 27 to 30 under unified Armenian pavilion to present their summer collections to international buyers.



The project has been initiated by the Fashion Design Chamber and Hellenic Clothing Industry Association (HCIA) Textiles & Clothing Design Lab in Athens in the framework of study and collaboration exchange visit to Athens funded by the EU4Business: Connecting Companies “Textile Alliances” Project.

Armenian representatives are going to visit garment manufactures, textile factories, hold meetings with representatives of the sector for showcasing their collections, networking with the wider fashion community.