Effective cooperation of Armenian and Russian Armed Forces an integral element of allied relations – Embassy

The effective interaction of the Armed Forces of Russia and Armenia is one of the integral elements of the entire complex of Russian-Armenian allied relations, the Russian Embassy in Armenia said in a statement on Armenia’s Army Day.

“The armed forces of independent Armenia and its servicemen are the true sons of their Fatherland, who are distinguished by courage and valor. They are the proud successors of the glorious military traditions of the generation of heroes of the Great Patriotic War, who forged our common Victory shoulder to shoulder. Their fidelity to duty and selfless service to the Motherland is, without exaggeration, the main guarantee of peace and prosperity of the country,” the Embassy said.

“In today’s complex, rapidly changing world filled with various challenges, the effective interaction of the Armed Forces of Russia and Armenia is one of the integral elements of the entire complex of Russian-Armenian allied relations. Bilateral strategic cooperation in the military sphere plays a key role in protecting the national interests and sovereignty of our states,” the statement reads.



On the day of the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of Armenia, the Russian Embassy wished the military leadership of the Republic, all the servicemen of the Armenian army and veterans and their families good health, prosperity and a peaceful sky above their heads.