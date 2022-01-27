TopWorld

Nazarbayev’s lifetime chairmanship in Kazakhstan’s Security Council cancelled

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 27, 2022, 14:14
Less than a minute

The upper house of Kazakhstan’s parliament on Thursday decided to cancel Nursultan Nazarbayev’s lifetime chairmanship in the country’s Security Council and the Assembly of People, the country’s Kazinform news agency reported.

The lower house made the similar decision last week.

Deputies of the upper chamber also proposed cancelling the requirement to consult with Nazarbayev on key foreign and domestic policies, according to the report.

The amendment will be submitted to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to be signed into effect.

