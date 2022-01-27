Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue placed at crash site on 2-year anniversary of their deaths

A bronze statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was placed Wednesday at the crash site in Calabasas, California, where the Bryants and seven others were killed, CNN reports.

Wednesday marked two years since the helicopter crash, which was determined by federal investigators as having been caused by pilot disorientation due to foggy conditions.

The statue, created by sculptor Dan Medina, shows Kobe Bryant in his Lakers uniform with his arm around Gianna, who is also wearing a basketball uniform with a basketball in her hand.

The base of the statue has the names of all nine crash victims inscribed on a plaque.