Covid passes and face mask rules end in England

Face coverings and Covid passes are no longer legally required in England, after the relaxation of Plan B rules came into effect on Thursday, the BBC reports.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the measures could be lifted due to the vaccine rollout’s success and a better understanding of Covid treatments.

The PM’s official spokesman said mask wearing would now be “a matter of personal judgment”.

But some shops have said they will continue to ask people to wear them.

Rail operators also said passengers would be expected to wear face coverings. But all said they would encourage, not force, customers to comply.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said masks will remain mandatory on Transport for London services, calling on people to “do the right thing”.

Public health guidance urging people to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces when coming into contact with strangers will remain, the government said.

Organisations will also be able to choose if they require Covid passes from those visiting their venues.