Police to investigate Downing Street lockdown parties

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into parties held in No 10 during the coronavirus pandemic, the BBC reports.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said they were looking into “potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations” in Downing Street and Whitehall since 2020.

She said the investigation was launched as a “result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team”, led by civil servant Sue Gray.

The Cabinet Office said Ms Gray’s own inquiry would continue.

The news comes after fresh allegations of a birthday party being held for the prime minister in June 2020.

Downing Street has admitted that staff gathered inside No 10 to celebrate Boris Johnson’s birthday when the first Covid lockdown was still in place.

But ministers have disputed the number of people attending, and called for “patience” while Ms Gray’s inquiry is carried out to establish the facts.