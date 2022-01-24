US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine

The US has ordered the relatives of its embassy staff in Ukraine to leave amid rising tension in the region.

The State Department has also given permission for non-essential staff to leave and urged US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing.

In a statement, it said “there were reports that Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine.”

Russia has denied claims that it is planning to invade Ukraine.

The State Department also warned people not to travel to Ukraine and Russia due to the ongoing tension and “potential for harassment against US citizens”.

