Taliban begin talks with western officials in Oslo

Members of the Taliban are meeting with western officials in Norway for the first talks in Europe since the group took control of Afghanistan, the BBC reports.

The talks, set to last three days, will cover human rights and the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The UN says 95% of Afghans do not have enough to eat.

A number of protests have taken place in Europe with critics claiming the Taliban should not be rewarded with the meetings.

On Sunday, members of the Taliban met with human rights activists but the details of those discussions have not been revealed.

Monday is said to be the most significant day of talks with Taliban members meeting western officials. The group are set to request access to billions of dollars that are frozen in US banks.

Afghanistan has seen unemployment and food prices soar, whilst the value of its currency is plummeting and banks have set limits on cash withdrawals.

The United Nations has warned that hunger threatens 55% of the population.