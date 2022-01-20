The role of CSTO as a key security structure in the region will increase – Zakharova

The role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as a key security structure in the region will increase, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told reporters today.

“Against the backdrop of global instability, the demand for the organization’s efforts will also grow,” she added.

“The Collective Security Treaty Organization is actually growing stronger as a key structure for ensuring security and stability in the region of its responsibility. It is obvious that in the context of ongoing global instability, the escalation of regional conflicts, the role and demand for the efforts of the CSTO will increase,” emphasized the diplomat.