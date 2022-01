Beijing 2022: Armenia to have six representatives at Winter Olympics

Armenia will have six representatives at Beijing Winter Olympics, the Olympic Committee of Armenia informs.

Skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan, Angelina Muradyan and mountain skier Harutyun Harutyunyan will participate in the Olympics.

Ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Senecal have also booked Olympic berths.

Beijing 2022 will host the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, 4-20 Feb