The EU welcomes the news about meeting in Moscow between representatives of Armenia and Turkey, says Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

Normalization of relations and opening of communications is an important objective that the EU fully supports,” Klaar said in a Twitter post.

The special representatives of Armenia and Turkey Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic are expected to hold the first meeting in Moscow today.