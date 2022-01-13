Prince Andrew stripped of military titles and patronages

The Duke of York’s military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, Buckingham Palace has announced, the BBC reports.

Prince Andrew will also stop using the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity, a royal source added.

The duke’s roles will be distributed among members of the Royal Family.

It comes as he faces a civil case in the US over claims he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17, which he has consistently denied.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement this afternoon: ‘With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.’

The duke is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest and most emblematic regiments in the British Army.