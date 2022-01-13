CSTO peacekeepers handing over the protection of socially significant facilities to law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeepers have began handing over the protection of socially significant facilities to law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan, the Russian Ministry of Defense said today, TASS reports.

“In accordance with the plan developed by the command of the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the CSTO peacekeepers have began handing over the protection of socially significant facilities to law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan ,” the military department said.

Subdivisions of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces, having completed the assigned tasks, are preparing to return to their permanent deployment venues. “The return of the CSTO peacekeepers to their countries will be organized in cooperation with the Kazakh side,” the Russian Defense Ministry noted.