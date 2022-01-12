Withdrawal of CSTO contingent from Kazakhstan to begin tomorrow – Tokayev

An organized withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent from Kazakhstan will begins tomorrow, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the emergency operations center in Almaty.

The President expressed gratitude to the Contingent Command for the work done during these few days.

“The very presence of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent in Kazakhstan, including in Almaty, played a very important role in terms of stabilizing the situation in our country. Of course, this was of great psychological importance for repelling the aggression of terrorists and bandits,” Tokayev said.

He assessed the mission as very successful.