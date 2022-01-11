Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

On January 11, at around 3:15 pm, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Armenian military positions located in the Verin Shorzha section of Gegharkunik region, as a result of which one serviceman received a moderate gunshot wound, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The fire was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side, the Ministry said.



The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact is currently relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.