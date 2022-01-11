Armenia interested in deepening the agenda of cooperation with Council of Europe

The newly appointed Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe Arman Khachatryan presented his credentials to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić.

During the private conversation Arman Khachatryan noted that the Armenian government highly appreciates the support provided by the Council of Europe in the field of democratic reforms, ensuring the rule of law and protection of human rights. The Permanent Representative reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of the Republic of Armenia to deepen the agenda of cooperation with the Council of Europe, attaching importance to the implementation of the 2019-2022 action plan between Armenia and the Council of Europe.

Referring to the humanitarian consequences of the 44-day war, Arman Khachatryan stressed the importance of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees held in Azerbaijan, unimpeded access of international organizations to Artsakh, as well as the involvement of the competent bodies of the Council of Europe. The need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through negotiations under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was stressed.

Congratulating the Permanent Representative on his appointment, Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić wished fruitful workfor the sake of further expansion and development of the Armenia-CoE relations.