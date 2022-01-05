Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining after blackouts

Kosovo has banned the mining of cryptocurrencies to curb electricity use as it grapples with an energy crisis caused by soaring global prices, the BBC reports.

The government says security services will identify and clamp down on sources of cryptocurrency mining.

The mining is energy intensive and involves verifying digital transactions to get cryptocurrencies as a reward.

While all of Europe faces sharp price rises, Kosovo is enforcing rolling blackouts amid an electricity shortage.

The Balkan state’s largest coal-fired power plant was shut down last month over a technical issue, forcing the government to import electricity at high prices.