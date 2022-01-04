Turkish airline Pegasus applies for permission to operate Istanbul-Yerevan flights

Turkish airline Pegasus has applied to the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia to obtain permission to operate Istanbul – Yerevan – Istanbul flights. Press secretary of the Ministry of Territorial Development and Infrastructures Sona Harutyunyan confirmed the news to Public Radio of Armenia.

“Pegasus has submitted an application to operate two flights a week from February,” she said, adding that the Civil Aviation Committee has begun reviewing the application and will make a decision within a reasonable time frame.

Earlier, the Armenian airline FlyOne Armenia received permission from the local aviation authorities to carry out charter flights on Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan route and is awaiting a similar decision from the Turkish side.