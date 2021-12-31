Prime Minister visits military positions ahead of the New Year

Accompanied by the Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited military positions, as well as the N military regiment of the Ministry of Defense on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas.

Nikol Pashinyan met with the soldiers and commanders serving in the military positions, toured the military bases, got acquainted with the work done on the front line, the conditions for carrying out service, as well as the living conditions of the servicemen.

Nikol Pashinyan encouraged a group of officers and soldiers who stood out with their devotion, courage and bravery during their service. The Prime Minister wished the servicemen good and safe service and health. “Gentlemen officers, sergeants, privates, I congratulate all of you on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas. I wish you an honorable and trouble-free service. Please, convey congratulations to your family on behalf of my and the Government and wish the best for 2022. May you have a good service and return to your homes,” said the Prime Minister, thanking them for the dedicated service.

On the eve of the New Year, Nikol Pashinyan took part in a festive dinner with the servicemen.