Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited “Yerablur” military pantheon accompanied by the top leadership of the Republic.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the memory of the Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland in the Artsakh war, laid flowers at the monument to the missing freedom fighters, to the graves of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Ozanyan, and laid a wreath at the memorial to the fallen freedom fighters.