Artsakh FM visits the frontline



On December 31, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan together with Government and Parliament members, visited a number of military units and some sections of the line of contact.



The Minister congratulated the servicemen on the coming New Year and Merry Christmas, wishing them safe service.

He stressed that the unshakable will and determination of the defenders of the Motherland’s serenity and the high level of professionalism in performing their duties inspire our people and society.