US welcomes return of five Armenian servicemen, urges release of remaining detainees

The US urges the release of all remaining Armenian detainees and exchange of remains.

The US Department of States Bureau on European and Eurasian Affairs welcomed the return of five Armenian servicemembers who were detained on November 16, 2021.

“We urge the full and expeditious release of all remaining detainees, exchange of remains, and accounting for missing persons. We stress the importance of humane treatment of detainees in accordance with international obligations,” the Bureau said.

We urge the full and expeditious release of all remaining detainees, exchange of remains, and accounting for missing persons. We stress the importance of humane treatment of detainees in accordance with international obligations. — DoS Europe and Eurasia (@StateEUR) December 29, 2021

Five Armenian servicemen were released on December 28 with the mediation of the Hungarian government.