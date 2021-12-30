PoliticsTop

US welcomes return of five Armenian servicemen, urges release of remaining detainees

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 30, 2021, 12:14
Less than a minute

The US urges the release of all remaining Armenian detainees and exchange of remains.

The US Department of States Bureau on European and Eurasian Affairs welcomed the return of five Armenian servicemembers who were detained on November 16, 2021.

“We urge the full and expeditious release of all remaining detainees, exchange of remains, and accounting for missing persons. We stress the importance of humane treatment of detainees in accordance with international obligations,” the Bureau said.

Five Armenian servicemen were released on December 28 with the mediation of the Hungarian government.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 30, 2021, 12:14
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button