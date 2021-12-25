Azerbaijani claims refuted: Artsakh prosecution releases footage showing civilian killed by long-range shot

Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office has released footage proving that Seyran Sargsyan, a resident of Artsakh’s village of Chartar, was deliberately killed by Azerbaijani forces with a long-range shot.

Seyran Sargsyan, a resident of the Chartar community in the Martuni region of Artsakh, was killed by Azerbaijani armed forces on December 3, 2021. The Azerbaijani side presented a false version of the incident, claiming that Seyran Sargsyan had attacked the Azerbaijani positions and had been neutralized a few meters away from the military post.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the data obtained during investigation into the case prove that Seyran Sargsyan was killed by a long-range shot, after which the Azerbaijani military moved his body from the neutral zone to their combat position. This is evidenced by the results of the examination of videos recorded by surveillance devices located near the scene.

The circumstances uncovered as a result of investigation into the recent criminal reaffirm the fact that the Azerbaijani military bases located near the peaceful settlements of Artsakh pose a direct and real threat to the life and other vital rights of the civilian population of the community.