Greek, Cypriot and Armenian snipers hold joint drills

The Special Precision Sniper (ESEA) 2021 joint training was carried from 6-7 December 2021 in Cyprus within the framework of the Tripartite Cooperation Program between Cyprus, Greece and Armenia, the Cyprus National Guard informs.

The purpose of the joint training was to increase combat readiness in the organization, design and execution of ESEA missions.

The participants practiced shooting from medium and long distances, operational shots based on hypothetical scenarios.

In combination with the implementation of the Tripartite Cooperation Program between Greece, Cyprus and Armenia, the trainings reflect the excellent cooperation between the Armed Forces of the three countries, the Cyprus National Guard said.