France welcomes announcements by Armenia and Turkey on appointment of special representatives

France has welcomed the statements by the Turkish and Armenian authorities on appointment of special representatives, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We welcome statements by the Turkish and Armenian authorities announcing their respective appointments of special representatives tasked with working to normalize relations between the two countries, a process France will fully support,” the Ministry said.

“This process must help bring greater stability and development to the South Caucasus,” it added.