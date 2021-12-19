CultureTopVideo

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 19, 2021, 21:34
Less than a minute
Armenia wins Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

 After 19 fantastic performances from young artists in France, 14 year old Maléna of Armenia was crowned winner of Junior Eurovision 2021 in a live broadcast from La Seine Musicale in Paris.

Her song Qami Qami impressed both viewers and juries, earning a grand total of 224 points, which was enough to finish in first place, with runners-up Poland and hosts France scoring 218 and 187 points respectively.

A total of 4.3 million valid votes were cast.

This is Armenia’s second win, after Vladimir Arzumanyan won in 2010 with Mama.

