Armenia to face Ireland, Scotland and Ukraine in Nations League

Armenia will face Ireland, Scotland and Ukraine in group 1 of League B in the next edition of the UEFA Nations League.

The draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland. The match schedule will be confirmed on December 17.

The Nations League, introduced to replace meaningless friendly matches with more competitive games, splits all of Europe’s 55 member nations into four leagues.

Each league contains four groups of four teams except for the bottom League D, which has seven teams in total and just two groups.

The tournament will be played either side of next year’s World Cup, with group matches from June to September and then the four-team finals — featuring the winners of the four groups in League A – in June 2023.