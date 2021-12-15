Blinken welcomes statements by Armenia and Turkey to appoint envoys for normalization

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has welcomed and expressed support to the steps aimed Armenian-Turkish normalization.
“We welcome and strongly support statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on appointing Special Envoys to discuss the process of normalization,” Secretary Blinken said in a Twitter post.
The Armenian and Turkish Foreign Ministries earlier announced plans to appoint special representatives to discuss the normalization of relations.