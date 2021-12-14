Armenia to appoint special representative for dialogue with Turkey – MFA

Armenia will appoint a special representative for dialogue with Turkey, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan has said.

“Armenia, as always before, is ready for the process of normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, which is enshrined in the Armenian government’s program, the Spokesperson said in response to media questions.

“In this regard, we positively assess the statement of the Turkish Foreign Minister on the appointment of a special representative for the normalization of relations, and confirm that the Armenian side will appoint a special representative for this dialogue,” Hunanyan said.

The comments come after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Armenia and Turkey would appoint special representatives for normalization of relations.