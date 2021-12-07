TUMO’s program expanding to Lyon

TUMO’s program is expanding to Lyon. The official opening is slated for January 26.

It will be the first international center to have boxes connected to it and will welcome up to 1,500 local teens and offer 8 learning areas.

During the presentation of the center, the President of uvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region Laurent Wauquiez said: “I am proud that the Region is the first partner of TUMO Lyon, which offers new innovative activities to all young people aged 12-18.”

“When I visited the TUMO center in Yerevan, I was impressed by the new ways of learning, the passion of the speakers, as well as the enthusiasm of the middle and high school students who attended,” he added.

The center will be the 7th outside Armenia and the 2nd in France.