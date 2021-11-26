Putin regrets that incidents still occur in Karabakh, leading to casualties

Russian President Vladimir Putin regrets that problems still arise in Nagorno-Karabakh, periodically leading to casualties, TASS reports.

“There are, unfortunately, problems, there are incidents. Unfortunately, it still doesn’t do without casualties,” Putin said at a meeting with the President of Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that it is expedient to continue the discussion on the settlement of the situation in the region in a trilateral format.

“The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will join us after a while and we will continue this discussion,” he said.

At the same time, Putin noted the positive role of the Russian peacekeepers in resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“As for the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, here our peacekeepers, it seems to me, play a positive role, the Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center is also working effectively,” he said.

According to Putin, it is necessary to discuss what has already been done, and what still needs to be done by everyone, “so that not only nothing of the kind arises, but also that conditions are created to calm the situation and develop atmosphere that would allow people to live peacefully and the countries to develop.”