Armenia presents entry for 2021 Junior Eurovision Song Contest (video)

Armenia has released its 2021 Junior Eurovision Song Contest entry. Maléna will present the song “Qami Qami” (Wind, wind) in Paris, Armenia’s Public Broadcaster informs.

“I am glad that I can already present my song and video to the fans of the contest. We worked for a long time, we had several versions of the song, but in the end both I and our team chose this one. It is very trendy, but also has a very important message – never give up and remember that together we can reach any height,” says Malena.



Music has been composed by David Badalyan (Tokionine), Vahram Petrosyan, David Badalyan, Malena and David Tserunyan are the authors of the lyrics, the music producer is Anushik Ter-Ghukasyan.

Artur Manukyan is the director of the video, Artur Gharayan is the cameraman. The costumes have been designed by Aram Nikolyan.

This year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 19 December 2021 at the La Seine Musicale in Paris, France.