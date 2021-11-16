Twelve Armenian servicemen captured, Azerbaijan suffers losses in manpower and armored vehicles – MoD

As of 17:00, the situation in the eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia continues to be extremely tense after the Azerbaijani armed forces undertook a large-scale attack, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The intensity of the battles has not decreased. The enemy continues to use artillery, armored vehicles and firearms of different calibers.

As a result of the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side, the enemy has suffered huge losses in personnel, about a dozen units of armored vehicles have been destroyed or damaged.

Casualties on the Armenian side are also reported, details are being verified.

According to the Defense Ministry, seven contract servicemen and five privates of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia have been captured.

The Ministry of Defense will continue to provide regular updates on the situation.