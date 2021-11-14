Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border relatively stable, no shooting reported

As of 19:00, the situation in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has relatively stabilized, there is no shooting, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

In this section units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to secure a positional advance, which resulted in intensives shootout.

According to the Defense Ministry, negotiations are underway to resolve the situation. No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.



The Ministry denies the social media reports claiming that Azerbaijani armored vehicles entered the Armenian territory in that border area.