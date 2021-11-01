Iranian FM, Armenian Ambassador commend bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian received outgoing Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan, the Armenian embassy in Iran reports.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran thanked Artashes Tumanyan for the work done during his tenure.
In his turn, Ambassador Tumanyan commended the development of relations between the two countries during the past years.
