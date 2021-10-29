FlyOne Armenia granted Air Operator Certificate

The Civil Aviation Authority of Armenia has granted a National Air Operator Certificate to FlyOne Armenia.

The issuance of the certificate allows the airline to launch flights in the near future.

By now, FlyOne Armenia has invested more than 60 million euros in the Armenian market, which contributes to the growth of the country’s economy. Furthermore, it has created new jobs and is planning to have a team of more than 135 employees, who will be paid higher salaries than the country’s average.

The airline’s fleet consists of Airbus A320 aircraft, which will operate both scheduled and charter flights. Each aircraft has 180 seats and meets all International Air Transport Association (IATA) and EASA safety standards. Also, in pandemic conditions, the aircraft is equipped with HEPA air filters, which remove 99.97% of viruses and bacteria.

The airline will be based at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport and will operate flights to Moscow, Tehran, Lyon, Paris, Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Krasnodar, Istanbul, and Tel Aviv.

Mircea MALECA, the company’s General Manager, said, “We are currently at the stage where we are launching the sale of FlyOne Armenia tickets. We look forward to start the flights and to welcome our passengers. There will be lots of nice surprises in the actions we will undertake next!”