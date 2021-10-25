Artsakh’s State Minister discusses cooperation programs with Congressman David Valadao

Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan has discussed cooperation programs with US Congressman David Valadao.

During a meeting in Hanford on October 23, Artak Beglaryan thanked the Congressman for the continuous support provided to the people of Artsakh, presented the situation in Artsakh, the humanitarian and political challenges.

The State Minister stressed that broad international support is needed, especially in the elimination of the humanitarian consequences of the war and the final realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination.



David Valadao reaffirmed his support for the protection of the rights and freedoms of the people of Artsakh. The parties exchanged views on the possible involvement of US Congressmen in resolving the current issues.