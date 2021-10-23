Alec Baldwin told gun was safe before fatal shooting – court records

The gun that actor Alec Baldwin fired on set, killing a woman, was handed to him by a director who told him it was safe, court records show, the BBC reports.

Assistant director Dave Halls did not know the prop contained live ammunition and indicated it was unloaded by shouting “cold gun!”, the records say.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in the chest in Thursday’s incident on the set of the film Rust.

Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded.

The 48-year-old received emergency treatment for a shoulder injury and was later released from hospital.

Further details of the police investigation were released on Friday when a search warrant was filed at a court in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

It noted that Baldwin’s blood-stained outfit was taken as evidence along with the gun. Ammunition and other prop weapons were also taken from the set by police.

The 63-year-old actor was questioned by law enforcement, but no-one has been charged over the incident.