Armenian Government to replace official cars with electric ones

The Armenian government will gradually replace the official cars with electric ones, the Ministry of Environment informs.

The Ministry says the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Assembly and the Ministries have reduced the number of cars with 172 vehicles.

In order to reduce the maintenance, operation and fuel costs, there will be a gradual transition to electric cars.



With the support of the Global Environment Facility, the Ministry of Environment plans to replace the official cars of government agencies with electric ones.



The total budget of the program is about 5 million 400 thousand dollars, 4.5 million of which the government plans to invest in the form of tax and customs benefits.



Within the framework of the program, 12 electric cars will be purchased for the government, two electric power stations for electric cars will be built.